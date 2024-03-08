As part of its efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN Ghana, has unveiled plans of the MTN Ghana Foundation to ramp up support for the Ho Teaching Hospital’s Accident and Emergency block starting in June 2024.

This announcement came as part of MTN’s commitment to bolstering healthcare facilities across the country during the commissioning of the newly established 60-bed maternity and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) block at the Keta Municipal Hospital, a project funded by MTN Ghana for 19 million Ghanaian cedis.

The introduction of the state-of-the-art maternity and NICU block at the Keta Municipal Hospital signals a significant stride in the provision of specialized healthcare services for women and newborns in the region.

Furthermore, Adadevoh’s declaration of MTN’s intent to undertake the expansion of the Accident and Emergency block at the Ho Teaching Hospital reinforces MTN Ghana’s unwavering dedication to ameliorating the healthcare landscape in the country.

During the commissioning ceremony, Adadevoh expressed his gratitude for the collaboration between the MTN Ghana Foundation and the government in bringing the Keta Municipal Hospital project to fruition.

He underscored the company’s commitment to pursuing initiatives that positively impact healthcare delivery, emphasizing that the expansion of the Ho Teaching Hospital’s Accident and Emergency block is a critical element of their strategic agenda for future interventions in the sector.

The proposed expansion of the accident and emergency block at the Ho Teaching Hospital reflects MTN Ghana’s aspiration to contribute significantly to the enhancement of emergency medical services and overall healthcare provision.

MTN Ghana Foundation’s pledge to initiate the expansion project starting in June 2024 underscores the company’s dedication to executing sustainable interventions that address crucial healthcare needs in Ghanaian society.

Adadevoh’s vision for augmenting healthcare infrastructure aligns with MTN Ghana’s overarching mission to empower communities and drive positive change through sustainable initiatives.

By investing in the expansion of the Accident and Emergency block at the Ho Teaching Hospital, MTN Ghana aims to fortify the hospital’s capacity to deliver time-sensitive and lifesaving medical interventions, ultimately benefiting a wide spectrum of the Ghanaian populace.

The commitment made by the MTN Ghana Foundation resonates with the broader national goal of advancing healthcare infrastructure in Ghana, as it comes at a time when the government and private sector stakeholders are intensifying efforts to bridge gaps in the healthcare system and ensure universal access to quality healthcare services.

The planned expansion of the Accident and Emergency block at the Ho Teaching Hospital is poised to significantly enhance the hospital’s ability to respond to medical emergencies, thus contributing to a more robust and resilient healthcare ecosystem in the country.

The announcement of MTN Ghana’s enhanced support for healthcare infrastructure comes amid the backdrop of the global healthcare challenges accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adadevoh’s proactive stance in advancing healthcare infrastructure projects underscores the imperative of fortified healthcare systems, which are pivotal in addressing emergent public health crises and promoting comprehensive well-being within communities.

As MTN Ghana’s CEO, Adadevoh has been instrumental in steering the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives towards effecting positive change in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and technology. His leadership in championing the development of healthcare infrastructure in collaboration with the government and healthcare institutions remains a testament to MTN Ghana’s ethos as a responsible corporate citizen actively engaged in addressing societal challenges.

Through the commitment to expand the accident and emergency block at the Ho Teaching Hospital, MTN Ghana Foundation is poised to make substantial strides in fortifying the healthcare landscape, augmenting emergency medical services, and ultimately contributing to the overall well-being of Ghanaians. The forthcoming expansion project stands as a testament to MTN Ghana’s dedication to delivering sustainable impact and facilitating enduring improvements in the healthcare domain.

By unveiling plans to bolster the healthcare infrastructure in Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh has underscored MTN Ghana’s enduring commitment to channelling resources and expertise to address critical healthcare needs, thus consolidating the company’s pivotal role as a transformative force in advancing healthcare delivery in the country.

As the proposed timeline for the expansion of the Accident and Emergency block approaches, the collaborative synergy between MTN Ghana and healthcare institutions portends profound advancements in emergency medical services and augurs well for the broader healthcare ecosystem in Ghana.

