The management of the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta Region has extended a passionate appeal for support to construct a mothers’ unit for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The Head of Child Health of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr. Bright Richard Danyo explained that mothers who have preterm babies on admission are forced to sleep on the floor, hence the need for a hostel.

He made the appeal when Kokrooko Charities donated an incubator, sanitary towels, tissues, overcoats, theatre clogs, cot sheets, and two refrigerators to the NICU of the hospital.

Dr. Danyo lamented the unfortunate situation of mothers in the quest to ensure the survival of their babies for about two months.

He said that some of them put up in the hallways, and sleep on paper cartons laid on the floor.

“The places our mothers are sleeping are not good. Some of them, and their babies are with us for two months, and six weeks, and all this comes with them hovering about or moving in and out of hospitals”, he said.

He said the provision of a hostel is imperative to ensure the well-being of the mothers and add to the quality of care being provided at the facility.

On average, about 300 babies are admitted to the NICU annually. There are 11 incubators available at the Unit.

The Founder of Kokrooko Charities and host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show, Kwami Sefa Kayi said his organisation would consider the request for a mothers’ hostel.

ALSO READ: