MTN Ghana has announced the restoration of internet network capacity, stating data services have been enhanced.

This comes after days of internet interruption caused by cuts to undersea fibre optic cables.

In a statement, the telecommunication giant confirmed the use of alternative cables to support their customers, adding the repair of the undersea cables may require approximately 5 to 7 weeks.

MTN has pledged commitment to provide updates on the ongoing repair efforts and to reinstate the data bundles lost by customers during the service interruption.

Read below the statement by MTN

Customer Update 6: MTN has restored normal data services

Dear Valued Customer,

We are happy to inform you that MTN has restored normal internet network capacity to provide improved data services. We appreciate your patience during the recent service interruption.

Please note that the repair works on the undersea cables are still ongoing and we expect this process to take about 5 to 7 weeks. We are therefore utilising alternative cables to support our customers. We will update you when meaningful progress has been made on the repair works.

For customers who may have lost special data bundles as a result of the disruption, we will restore them and notify you directly.

We thank you for your continued loyalty and support and look forward to providing you with the best possible services.

