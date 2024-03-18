MTN Ghana has announced that it has secured additional capacity from its international partners to help improve data and internet services to its subscribers.

This was captured in a statement issued by the mobile operator this morning March 18, 2024.

According to MTN Ghana, “We are happy to inform you that we have secured additional capacity from our international partners, which has resulted in an improvement in your data experience.”

Background

Some Mobile Network Operators were last week hit by some disruptions in their data offering and services following cuts to some subsea cables.

This made it difficult for these operators to offer uninterrupted data services to their clients.

The National Communications Authority in a statement issued after a meeting with the service providers and Mobile Network Operators said they expect a minimum of five weeks for the services to be fully restored.

MTN on resolving issue

MTN Ghana in the statement apologised to its customers for the inconvenience that the current situation may have caused, as it stated “We are working hard to resolve the issue as soon as practicable”.

The telecom giant added, “Rest assured that we are exploring all options to ease your data challenges”.

MTN promised to update subscribers as soon as there are fresh developments on these issues.

