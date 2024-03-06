In a pivotal move towards fostering socioeconomic growth, MTN Ghana has announced significant strides in its digitalization efforts.

The leading telecommunications giant unveiled ambitious plans aimed at leveraging digital technologies to propel development across various sectors in the nation.

Scancom PLC, (MTN Ghana), the leading telecommunications service provider in Ghana, also announced its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The company delivered impressive growth in key financial metrics, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of its business amidst a challenging operating environment.

With a commitment to harnessing the power of technology for the greater good, MTN Ghana’s latest initiative promises to revolutionize the landscape of business, education, healthcare and beyond.

Emphasising the importance of digital transformation, MTN Ghana’s CEO, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, highlighted the company’s dedication to driving innovation that positively impacts communities nationwide.

Selorm Adadevoh said, “We remain committed to advancing digitalization and promoting socioeconomic development, and we look forward to continuing our efforts towards Ghana’s sustainable development”.

MTN Ghana also said that it is dedicated to advancing national roaming partnerships with AT (formerly AirtelTigo) and Telecel (formerly Vodafone) to achieve universal access and speed up Ghana’s digital process.

Currently, MTN Ghana has executed a long-term agreement with AT which kicked off in January 2024, and is at the final stages of discussions with Telecel.

“Our goal is to empower Ghanaians with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. By advancing digitalization, we aim to create growth opportunities, improve access to essential services, and contribute to the overall socio-economic progress of our nation,” stated Mr Adadevoh.

Central to MTN Ghana’s strategy is forging strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, including government agencies, businesses, and educational institutions. These collaborations seek to develop tailored digital solutions that address specific challenges faced by various sectors.

To sustain its market-leading customer experience, the company invested a total of GHS3.3 billion in core capital expenditure to modernize its infrastructure, enhance its IT systems, and expand its network capacity and coverage across the country. As part of these efforts, MTN Ghana deployed 350 2G, 353 3G, and 350 4G sites, supporting a 99.3% 4G population coverage.

In the realm of healthcare, MTN Ghana unveiled plans to introduce innovative telemedicine platforms. This endeavour seeks to enhance access to quality healthcare services, particularly in underserved rural areas. Through teleconsultation services, patients can connect with healthcare professionals remotely, ensuring timely medical assistance.

While acknowledging the anticipated challenges of the macroeconomic environment, MTN Ghana remains optimistic about the future. MTN emphasized its commitment to its Ambition 2025 strategy, focusing on developing its platforms to unlock further value for stakeholders, and continuously improving its network and services to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Education also stands to benefit significantly from MTN Ghana’s digitalization efforts. The company unveiled plans to expand its e-learning platforms, providing students and educators with access to a wealth of educational resources. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in education, offering a pathway to quality learning regardless of geographical location.

Recognizing the pivotal role of SMEs in driving economic growth, MTN Ghana announced a suite of digital tools tailored for small businesses. From digital marketing solutions to e-commerce platforms, these offerings aim to bolster the online presence of SMEs, expand their customer base, and streamline operations.

As MTN Ghana embarks on this ambitious digitalization journey, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to inclusivity.

Recognizing the importance of digital literacy, particularly among marginalized communities, MTN Ghana aims to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital revolution.

