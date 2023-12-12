Mobile telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has partnered with GrowForMe, a leading agricultural technology company that provides input and commodity financing, aggregation and a trading platform for farmers in Africa, to empower farmers by providing them with essential resources, market access, climate-resilient solutions, and valuable training.

MTN Ghana and GrowForMe are committed to addressing critical challenges faced by farmers by offering comprehensive solutions that encompass:

Access to Essential Inputs: This will enable farmers to access crucial inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and machinery, to facilitate improved agricultural practices. Ready Market Access: The partnership opens doors for farmers to connect with potential buyers, ensuring that their produce reaches ready markets and that their hard work translates into profits. Climate-Resilient Solutions: With the growing impact of climate change on agriculture, this collaboration provides farmers with the tools and knowledge to adapt and thrive in a changing environment. Training and Skills Development: Farmers will benefit from training programs that will equip them with the latest agricultural techniques, fostering productivity and sustainability of their businesses.

These offerings are available through MTN Ghana’s *170# menu, under option 5 – Financial Services, and option 4 – Pensions and Investment.

Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer, MTN Ghana, said, “We are proud to partner with GrowForMe in a transformative collaboration that will revolutionize agriculture in Ghana. With our extensive reach and resources, we aim to bring real change to the lives of farmers across the country.”

Amabel Sefako Agbanu, Head of Partnership, GrowForMe, stated, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for us. We are excited to work hand-in-hand with MTN Ghana to support farmers in realizing their agricultural dreams while making food affordable and accessible to all. Together, we are empowering farmers for a brighter, more sustainable future.”

The technology platform will enable:

Funders/Investors to finance inputs such as quality fertilizer and seeds for a share of the profit at harvest. Funders/Investors to finance the cost of commodity aggregation and trading for a share of the profit at sales. Users receive monthly updates on the performance of farms or trades on the market. Buyers/Off-takers such as processing companies, exporters and market retailers to access quality commodities conveniently. Farmers/Aggregators/Sellers can now sell their commodities at the nearest warehouse for instant payment on mobile money. Farmers can request inputs, training, extension or mechanization services from their phones.

Access the Service

Farmers and supporters can access this groundbreaking service through *170# on their mobile phones and the official GrowForMe website at www.growforme.com. The services can be accessed on MTN Ghana’s *170#, option 5 – Financial Services, Option 4 – Pensions and Investment and select option 3 – GrowForMe.

About GrowForMe

GrowForMe is a leading agricultural technology company that provides input and commodity financing, aggregation and a trading platform for farmers in Africa.

With a vision of making food accessible and affordable to all, it strives to bring the needed inputs and support to smallholder farmers, especially women and youth in Agriculture.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay As You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services.

The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leading emerging market leader with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to its customers.

It is inspired by the belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Its strategy is “Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”