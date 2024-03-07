The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to former President John Mahama for the 2024 elections.

This was after he submitted her name to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and Council of Elders for approval.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman was officially announced as the running mate for John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In a press release dated Thursday, March 7, and signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwettey, the party highlighted Prof. Opoku-Agyeman’s distinguished career as an academic and leader, emphasising her dedication to education and public service.

The nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyeman, according to the party, reflects the NDC’s steadfast commitment to promoting inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership positions.

The statement further emphasised that Prof. Opoku-Agyeman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC’s presidential ticket.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) proudly announces the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate to the party’s flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 presidential elections.”

“Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a distinguished academic and leader renowned for her dedication to education and public service.

“Having served as Minister for Education and as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she has emerged as a trailblazer for women in leadership across Ghana.”

“Her nomination underscores the NDC’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles.

Possessing extensive qualifications and experience, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC’s presidential ticket,” an excerpt of the party’s statement said.

