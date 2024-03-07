Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo is disappointed in the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama for failing to consider a candidate from the Volta region as their running mate.

According to him, the NDC has disrespected the people of the Volta region who have always been loyal to them and contributed to their success in elections.

Mr. Akpaloo in a panel discussion on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, stated that, despite the support from Voltarians, the region has not benefited much from the NDC when in government.

“The NDC has disrespected people from the Volta region. They didn’t even consider a Voltarian for running mate. Everywhere in Ghana where NDC wins, Voltarians have voted for them. The contribution of Voltarians shouldn’t be overlooked. NDC shouldn’t neglect Voltarians. Voltarians contribute to the NDC’s success, they are everywhere and they vote for the NDC. But the Volta region cannot boast of anything that the NDC has done for them,” he fumed.

