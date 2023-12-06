The leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has predicted his victory in the 2024 election to become the next President.

According to him, LPG is currently the third force in the political space and will win the election with a strategy that will beat the imagination of all.

He revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesda, stating he had a dream about his landslide victory.

Mr Akpaloo expressed confidence this will come to pass as he touted himself as someone whose dreams always manifest.

“I dreamt that someone had hit my daughter’s head with a stick and she died. I was in the US by then and three days later, my mum called me and I ask if my daughter had died. She was shocked as to how I got to know,” he said.

He claimed he has over the years had dreams about every election in the country from Rawlings to Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“I am in for real business in 2024 and will win the election. As to how that will happen, I don’t even know but God works in mysterious ways and it will happen live,” he declared.

