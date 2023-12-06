The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has refuted claims that his outfit has mistreated persons with disability who were formerly employed to man road tolls across the country.

His comment follows concerns raised by the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, concerning the treatment of the former workers.

This was after some former workers picketed the Roads Ministry to demand that they be reassigned just as the Finance Minister promised in 2021 when the road tolls were abolished.

Speaking in Parliament, Dr. Apaak demanded that Parliament holds the government to its promise.

“Mr. Speaker, the Minister is saying that they have paid the toll workers. The promise made here by the Finance Minister was not about paying their severance pay. He said we would reassign them.

“Unfortunately, they are only asking government to fulfill the promise of reassigning them so they can earn a living and look after their families. So Minister you are running away from the question. When are you going to reassign these people that you promised?”

Responding to the concerns, Kwesi Amoako Atta, said the workers were not being mistreated and that government is continuously working to meet the promise made to them.

“The very subject matter has come to my attention but what is being presented by my honorable colleague appears to be completely different from what was reported to me. I want to put it on record that my ministry has done nothing wrong.

“I want to put it on record that the government of Akufo-Addo continues to deal with all disabled persons in this country with great concern and great touch. It may even not be long from now. There will be a clear statement on how disabled persons generally in this country are going to be looked after.”

The Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza, on the other hand, said the government is failing in its responsibility to take care of persons with disability.

According to him, on Thursday, November 15, 2023, while parliamentarians were in parliament for the 2023 budget, 15 toll booth workers with disabilities were picked up by the Ghana Police Service on the premises of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

“Mr. Speaker this rather unfortunate incident follows the announcement made by the Minister of Roads and Highways exactly two years ago clearing the satiation of road tolls on our highways to be replaced by the e-levy regrettably the toll workers including those with this abilities were immediately instructed to go home without any proper arrangement for their welfare,” he said.

Mr. Agbodza said despite assurances of their reinstatement, the government’s no-show has left the vulnerable population unemployed and homeless.

