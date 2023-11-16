The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the arrest of some Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) who used to be tollbooth workers.

The NDC has described the incident as shocking, given that the people had genuine concerns.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Communication Director, Kakra Essamuah.

“Reports that disabled persons, whose entire livelihood depended on the remuneration in these extremely difficult times could be arrested and detained by peace officers in the Ghana of the 21st century are a dark blot on the already terribly blackened human rights record of the Akufo-Addo government.”

“It is even more baffling that the loud-mouthed Minister for Roads, apparently afraid of a meeting with disabled persons, ordered their arrest and detention,” the statement in parts.

The group were picked up on Wednesday morning after spending the night at the premises of the Road Ministry.

They were there to seek audience with the Minister and demand the payment of their two years salaries following the cessation of tolls collection which has rendered them redundant.

They were taken to the Central Police Station in Accra, where their statements were taken.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges has been levelled against them neither had they been released.

However, the NDC says it will, in accordance with their mandate to hold the government accountable, be watching closely and be demanding justice for the people.

Read the full statement below:

STATEMENT ON THE ARREST BY THE POLICE OF DISABLED TOLL BOOTH COLLECTORS AT THE MINISTRY OF ROADS

The National Democratic Congress has learnt with utter shock and disbelief the arrest of some members of a group of disabled people who, until the arbitrary closure of all road tollbooths in Ghana by the government, were the personnel collecting tolls, and who had gone to the Ministry to seek an audience with the Minister on the issue of the payment of their unpaid salary arrears.

As our people say, if you have no money for your in-laws, you do not go further to insult them, thus adding salt to injury.

Reports that disabled persons, whose entire livelihood depended on the remuneration in these extremely difficult times could be arrested and detained by peace officers in the Ghana of the 21st century are a dark blot on the already terribly blackened human rights record of the Akufo-Addo government.

It is even more baffling that the loudmouthed Minister for Roads, apparently afraid of a meeting with disabled persons, ordered their arrest and detention.

We will, in accordance with our mandate to hold the government accountable, be watching closely and be demanding justice for those whose only crime for their arrest and detention, is an opportunity to engage with the Minister for the resolution of their problems.

ISSUED IN ACCRA THIS 15TH NOVEMBER, 2023

KAKRA ESSAMUAH

Communication Director NDC