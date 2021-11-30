Scores of toll workers nationwide have poured onto the streets of Accra to protest the cessation of tolls collection which has rendered them redundant.

The protesters, clad in green outfits with a touch of red on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, marched through some principal streets and to the Parliament House.

They wielded placards with inscriptions which read: Kurom ay3 shi, create employment and not destroy, please stop causing financial loss to the state, Mr Amoako do you hate us, Amoako-Atta is not bigger than the state among others.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah directed the cessation of road tolls effective Thursday, November 18.

The directive contradicts an announcement by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that the decision to abolish all roads tolls will only take effect when the 2022 Budget is approved by Parliament.

Mr Ofori-Atta assured the tollbooth workers would be retrained and reassigned, adding none of them would lose their jobs, as they would continue to draw their salaries.

However, after two weeks since the announcement, the workers say they are yet to hear from the government though they now have no source of livelihood.

The Secretary of the Ghana Toll Workers Group, Edward Duncan, presented a petition to Parliament on behalf of the association.

The Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, who received the petition pledged the government’s commitment to resolving their grievances.

Watch the video below for more:

ALSO READ: