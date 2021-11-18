The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the Minster of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, to reverse the decision to stop road toll payments in the country.

The Speaker said in Parliament on Thursday, November 18 that the Minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Atiwa West, acted wrongly by issuing that command.

To him, such directive is simply a disrespect of the House adding that he (minister) has misapplied the law and so its for the House to draw his attention and tell him he has no such authority to give such directive.

“I think that it is proper for us to direct the minister, a member of this house, in fact a senior member of this house, I think that he might have acted wrongly and therefore I call him to reverse this decision,” he ruled.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah has directed the cessation of road tolls effective today, Thursday, November 18.

The directive by the Roads Minister contradicts claims by the Finance Minister that the decision to abolish all roads tolls will only take effect when the 2022 Budget is passed by Parliament.

A statement signed by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta said personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service will be on hand to provide security at the toll locations from today.

