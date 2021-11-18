Executive Producer of Ghana’s biggest morning sports show on Asempa FM, Ultimate Sports Show, Mavis Amanor has won big at the 2021 Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA).

The dynamic and versatile sports anchor was awarded for her contribution towards humanity and her enormous impact in Ghana and beyond.

The glittering ceremony was held over the weekend in Accra, Ghana.

Among the winners of the 5th edition of ATEA include South Africa’s Bonang Matheba, Nigeria’s Chief Bola Tinubu, Rwanda’s Dieudonne Twahirwa, as well as Ghana’s Dr Fadda Dickson Narh and Hon Kennedy Agyapong.

During the night, Madam Shulamite Ofori Danso, popularly known as Diamond Lady, won the ultimate Golden Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Speaking to Adomonline.com following her recognition, Amanor said, “I am pleased for this recognition.”

“I thank my colleagues at work and the organizers for this award and I must say I am honoured,” she added.

Mavis Amanor is also the hostess of Ladies Time on Asempa FM on Saturday from 12:30-13:30.