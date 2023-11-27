Newly elected executives of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) have been inducted into office.

The induction was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Accra Conference Room on Monday, November 27.

The elected officers include Kwabena Yeboah, who is the President of SWAG, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, who is the first female Vice President,

Other members include Charles Osei Asibey, Ken Odeng, Owuraku Nsiah, Mavis Amanor, Ohene Bampoe Brenya, Franklyn Anane Gyimah and Tilda Eliman Acolor.

President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwomfuor praised SWAG for the good works they have done so far and encouraged the association to continue to weed out unprofessional characters from the association.

Kwabena Yeboah, who is going on his third term as President of SWAG asked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to, as a matter of urgency attend to the All Africa Games hosting facilities as the country is left with few months to complete its preparations.