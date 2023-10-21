Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor has been elected as the Women’s Commissioner for the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

The award-winning radio hostess went unopposed in the elections which was held on Saturday, October 21.

She will serve on the Executive Council for the next four years.

Other winners include Kwabena Yeboah, who has been reelected as the President of SWAG.

Former Asante Kotoko Board Member, Evelyn Nsisah-Asare beat off incumbent Maurice Quansah for the Vice President role.

Charles Osei Asibey was elected as General Secretary as he continues to serve in the portfolio as the incumbent.

Keneth Obeng Adade won the Deputy General Secretary role against Oti-Asirifi Mensah while Owuraku Nsiah has also been elected as the new Treasurer.

For the Executive Council contest, Franklyn Anane Gyimah, Tilda Acolor and Kwabena Ohene-Brenya were all successfully elected.

Mavis Amanor is the host of the entertainment and lifestyle program, Ladies Time on Asempa FM. She is also the Executive Producer of Ghana’s biggest Sports Program, Ultimate Sports Show also on Asempa FM from Mondays to Fridays.