Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor is going unopposed in the 2023 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) elections as the Women’s Commissioner.

In a list released by SWAG, 12 qualified persons will vie for various positions in the Association.

Incumbent President, Kwabena Yeboah will also go unopposed as he secures his third term in office.

Meanwhile, current Vice-President of SWAG, Maurice Quansah faces stiff competition from former Asante Kotoko board member, Evelyn Nsiah Asare.

Other members who are running unopposed are the incumbent General Secretary, Charles Osei Asibey and Owusu Nsiah, vying for the Treasurer position.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Africa Armwrestling Media Committee and an Editor at the Ghana News Agency, Kenneth Odeng Adade, is pitted against Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi for the Deputy General Secretary role.

The race for Executive Member positions sees competition between Augustine Kwabena Ohene-Bampoe Brenya of Happy FM, Tilda Elinam Acolor of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Franklin Anane Gyimah, and Kyei Manu.

The elections is slated for October 21, 2023.