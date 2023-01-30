Black Stars and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, won a double at the 47th SWAG Awards night.

The two goals scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was adjudged the 2022 Sports Personality of the Year and Footballer of the Year top prizes at the well-attended event held at the Accra International Conference Center by 391 sports journalists.

Abraham Mensah, silver medalist in boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games who lost the Sports Personality Award consoled himself with the Amateur Boxers of the Year, while Joseph Paul Amoah collected the Athlete of the Year Award.

Debora Acquah took the Female Athlete of the Year.

Here is the full list of the 47th SWAG 2022 Awards:

Personality of the Year – Mohammed Kudus

Armwrestler of the Year – Grace Mintah – Female

Athlete of the Year (Female) – Deborah Acquah

Athlete of the Year (Male) – Joseph Paul Amoah

Boxer of the Year (Amateur) – Abraham Mensah

Chess Player of the Year – Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku

Club of the Year – Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

Coach of the Year – Nana Darkwa, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC

Cricketer of the Year – Samson Awiah Aweh

Cyclist of the Year – Anthony Boafo Boakye Dankwa

Discovery of the Year – Joseph Commey and Raphael Nii Ankrah

Dedication and Valour – Lepowura Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula

Footballer of the Year (Male) – Mohammed Kudus

Footballer of the Year (Female) – Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC)

Footballer of the Player (Home Based) – Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak

Hockey Player of the Year (Female) – Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Awuley Quaye and Nii Dodoo Ankrah

Para-Athlete of the Year – Patricia Nyamekye

Professional Golfer of the Year – Kojo Barnii (Damang Golf Club)

Table Tennis Most Exciting Player – Israel Akili

Tennis Player of the Year – Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi

Volleyball Player of the Year – Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army)

SWAG TOP 5 Federations – Ghana Athletics Association,Ghana Armwrestling Federation,Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation, Ghana Boxing Authority and Ghana Cycling Federation

Swimmer of the Year – Abeiku Gyekye Jackson

Special and Meritorious Awards

Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, Bechem United, Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fastest Human Inventor), Christine Ashley, Vice President, Ghana Chess Federation, Ashford Tettey Oku, Football Administrator, Danny List, Tom Vemon, Right to Dream Academy and Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

Corporate Awards – Max TV, SES HD+, One On One Foundation / Dreamland Sports Plus, Captain One Golf Societyand Tennis Foundation

SWAG Journalist of the Year – Juliet Bawuah