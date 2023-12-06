The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has set January 12, 2024, as the date for the 48th edition of the SWAG Awards.

The ceremony will take place at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), marking the venue’s continuous hosting of this esteemed event.Organized by SWAG, the awards honour outstanding Ghanaian athletes, recognizing their contributions to the development and promotion of sports in the country.Charles Osei Asibey, SWAG’s General Secretary, stated that the event will be spectacular and that SWAG will once again provide patrons with an unforgettable experience as they celebrate sporting excellence on January 12.He further announced that the awards will be presented in four categories: competitive, non-competitive, honorary, and corporate awards.The SWAG secretariat will announce the winners of the non-competitive and honorary awards in the coming days, while the General Assembly will vote on the winners of the competitive categories on the eve of the SWAG Awards ceremony.Osei Asibey encouraged corporate organizations to support the event, emphasizing its role in honouring sporting excellence.The annual SWAG Awards were initiated by Mr B.B. Bismark, a passionate sports enthusiast and former Black Stars Team Manager, who later became a SWAG Patron.Bismark conceived the idea of an annual awards ceremony during an informal meeting with then-SWAG Secretary Eugene Thompson and Mr. Ken Bediako of the Daily Graphic at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.Successive SWAG presidents, from Joe Lartey and Willie Kwarteng to Oheneba Charles, Joe Aggrey, Ebo Quansah, Ackah Anthony, and currently Kweku Yeboah, have maintained the unbroken tradition of the SWAG Awards since 1975.On the night, more than 40 individuals across 27 categories will receive recognition for their outstanding achievements in Ghanaian sports.