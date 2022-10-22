Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Richard Kwasi Siaw Afrofi, aka Ex Doe, has been honoured on Asempa FM’s Ladies Time show.

The show host, Mavis Amanor, widely known as Fire Lady and the production team on Saturday, October 22, 2022, presented a citation to the musician in the Asempa FM studios.

Asempa FM’s Fire Lady presented the citation to Ex Doe.

The honour was in recognition of the Daavi Medekuku hitmaker’s contribution and creativity to the Ghana music industry.

“In acknowledgement of your many years of serving us good music as a nation, we at Asempa FM’s Ladies Time salute you and we say we are proud of you. We are really proud of you. Ayekoo,” portions of the citation read.

