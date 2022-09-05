Executive Producer of Ghana’s biggest morning sports show on Asempa FM, Ultimate Sports Show, Mavis Amanor, has been honoured at the 5th edition of Outstanding Woman of the Year Awards (GOWA).

The versatile sports anchor was awarded for being an outstanding woman in the male dominated field.

The event, held at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra, honoured Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

An elated Mavis Amanor expressed her appreciation to God for the feat chalked.

Fire Lady, as she is affectionately called, said this will propel her to work hard to impact society.

Mavis Amanor is also the hostess of Ladies Time on Asempa FM on Saturdays from 12:30pm-13:30pm.