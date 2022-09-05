A 24-year-old corn mill operator has met his untimely death after a vehicle crushed him at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The car had onboard mourners numbering about six returning from the mortuary when it was crushed.

The deceased was reportedly on his way to buy fuel for his corn mill machine.

Reports indicate that the deceased had packed his motorcycle on a section of road urinating when the driver recklessly hit him.

The incident happened on Friday evening, 2nd September 2022.

The case was reported to the Ajumako District Police Command.