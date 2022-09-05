The forward was subbed off in the club’s previous game against Cadiz after picking up an ankle injury, leading to reports his record consecutive starts in the Spanish league could be over.

However, against all odds, the 28-year-old made it a record-extending 237 appearances in a row after being named in Ernesto Valverde’s line-up for the game against Espanyol.

Inaki played 71 minutes available of the home game before being substituted as Bilbao lost the game with a 1-0 score.

The result leaves the Basque side in 6th position after four games, five points behind league leaders, Real Madrid, who have 12 points.

Inaki switched nationality to make himself available for Ghana after previously choosing to represent Spain.