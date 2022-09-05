The Black Stars of Ghana will face Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly in France, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has announced.

The two teams will face off in Le Havre on Friday, September 23, 2022 as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

The game will assist Otto Addo and his technical team to settle on the squad for the Mundial.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Meanwhile, Brazil sits in Group G alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

The Black Stars would later take on Nicaragua in Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to wrap up activities for the month of September.