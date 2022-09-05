The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says some impersonators have been arrested in

the ongoing 2022 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASCCE).

Though WAEC did not disclose the identities of these persons, it says the suspects are in the grips of the law.

This was contained in a statement by WAEC as it gives an update on the conduct of the examination which has entered the fifth week.

The Council indicated there have been several reports of a breach of the rules governing the exams.

The examination body identified the breach in the areas of impersonation, smuggling of mobile phones into examination halls by candidates, restriction of access to school compounds for monitoring purposes and syndicate cheating in schools.

“Intelligence has been received of some school authorities collecting monies from candidates and organising syndicate cheating in their schools. Perpetrators of these acts are being cautioned to desist from same,” WAEC warned.

The statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, indicated some hot spots have been identified and monitoring of these centres has been intensified.

The statement assured WAEC was working closely with the Ghana Education Service, the National Intelligence Bureau and other security operatives to check infringements of the rules and regulations governing the ongoing examination.

All stakeholders have, therefore, been urged to collaborate with it to safeguard the integrity of the examination.