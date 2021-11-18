Manhyia South Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh (Napo), has revealed he has no presidential ambition.

According to him, the most important thing to him now is to serve and deliver on his mandate as the Energy Minister of Ghana.

“President of which country, association, what does it mean? the electorate are watching and let me point and say this, I am not part of any presidential bid and I have not seen anybody bid for the vice-presidential seat,” he clarified on Accra-based TV3.

His comments come on the back of numerous suggestions that a partnership between him and Vice President Dr Bawumia will be very desirable for the New Patriotic Patriotic Party in the 2021 election.

Notable among them was Social Commentator, Allotey Jacobs, who appealed to the NPP to elect Dr Bawumia as a flagbearer.

The former Central Regional NDC Chairman also rooted for Napo to be the 2024 Vice Presidential candidate for the party, stating Ghana’s prosperity was in the hands of the duo.

But reacting to the partnership, Napo stated: “I would be happy for the President of the country to give me another job he thinks I am competent in because I am not the one to choose so I cannot say I want to be vice president.”

RELATED:

To him, passion and focus do not always lead one to their desired destination, hence will strive to excel in his current position than put his mind on other things at the moment.

“All I have to do is to do my work well. The focus and passion do not drive anything because one of the most focused people are Kayeyeis,” he added.