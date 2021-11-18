Though a section of the public is happy about the closure of toll booth operations in the country, some drivers in Tema are against the directive.

Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has directed that toll collection at the various toll booths across the country must be halted effective Thursday, November 18, 2021.

This follows an announcement by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that motorists, who ply tolled roads across the country, will no longer be required to pay tolls

He disclosed this during the 2022 budget presentation on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.

However, some commercial drivers in Tema told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Thursday that they rather prefer that the government reduces fuel prices instead of scrapping road tolls which to them is unnecessary.

ALSO READ:

They want the government to invest in electronics toll booths to still generate money to fix the economy and not scrap completely.

“This road toll directive will never help at all. We need money to fix our country and so scrapping tolls is not the way to go.

“Instead set up electronic toll that will still generate money to the country even without people collecting monies. We have truck drivers who ply this road and most of them with goods come from different countries so why would you let them go free without paying tolls?

“It doesn’t make sense,” one driver lamented.

Another continued: “We expect the government to reduce fuel prices instead of this. Reducing fuel prices will help us and not this directive.”