The government has abolished all tolls on public roads and bridges.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who made this known while delivering the 2022 budget to Parliament on Wednesday, said it takes effect immediately the Budget is approved.

He said road tolls will no longer be demanded from drivers who ply certain roads across the country.

Although he said the tolling system was playing a crucial role in expanding Ghana’s road infrastructure, tolling points were creating unpleasant situations.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the toll collection personnel will be reassigned, adding that the expected impact on productivity and reduced environmental pollution will more than offset the revenue forgone by removing the tolls.

“Our roads need fixing. Our roads are being fixed. It is true that more roads have been fixed and are being fixed over the last five years than any relative period in the entire history of our nation. We even want to do a lot more and this budget will cater for this. That is why for decades, government after government imposed and maintained tolls on some public roads to raise funds for road construction and maintenance.

“This is the situation in many countries. However, over the years, the tolling points have become unhealthy market centres, led to heavy traffic on our roads, lengthened travel time from one place to another, and impacted negatively on productivity. The congestion, generated at the tolling points, besides creating these inconveniences, also leads to pollution in and around those vicinities,” he said.