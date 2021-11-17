The government has announced major pipeline projects that are expected to take off in 2022.

This was made known by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while delivering the 2022 Budget Statement on the floor of Parliament, November 17.

He said as at the end of September 2021, routine maintenance was carried out on 21,165km of the trunk road network, 6,265km of the feeder road network, and 2,937km of the urban road network.

“Development works progressed steadily on several major projects. The Pokuase Interchange under the Accra Urban Transport Project which involves the construction of a four-tier interchange, construction of 12km of selected roads, segregated walkways, footbridges, underpasses and drainage structures was completed and commissioned on 9th July, 2021,” he said.

READ ALSO:

The major pipeline projects that are expected to take off in 2022 include:

i. Accra-Kumasi Dualisation (in sections)

ii. Kumasi South and Western Bypass

iii. Kumasi Outer Ring Road

iv. Mamfe-Koforidua Road

v. Oyibi-Dodowa-Somanya-Akuse Jn. Road

vi. Accra Outer Ring Road

vii. Asutuare Junction-Volivo Bridge

viii. Eastern Corridor Road (Gbintiri-Kulungugu)

ix. Sawla-Wa Road

x. Construction of 5No. Interchanges in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area

(including Suame, Santasi and Airport Roundabout)

In addition, Mr Ofori-Atta noted government’s Public Private Partnerships programme for the financing, construction, and management of road infrastructure has three projects at different stages of preparation:

Accra-Tema Motorway PPP Project (31.7km) – The financing arrangement is

completed and construction will commence in 2022;

ii. Accra-Cape Coast-Takoradi PPP Project (208km) – The feasibility

iii. Study is being finalised. The final feasibility study report will provide key inputs

into the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Project.