The government, as part of efforts to improve revenue mobilisation drive, has introduced innovative measures to collect property taxes in the country, Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

According to him, the measures will also include a strategy to assist the Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies (MDAs) to implement a common platform for property rate administration to enable them effectively collect property rates in the country.

“Mr Speaker, property rates have the potential to increase revenue mobilisation for MDAs and release resources for the provision of basic infrastructure as well as the needs of our localities,” he said while presenting the 2022 budget statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

He explained the government, through the Ghana Revenue Authority, will, from January 2022, assist the MMDAs to implement a common platform for property rate administration to enhance property rate collections and its accountability.

“To ensure cost recovery by government in providing the infrastructure for the collection of the rate, a sharing ratio will be agreed with the Assemblies,” he detailed.