The Gomoa East District Assembly has secured an injunction against three stone quarry companies located at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

The companies: Sarcon Quarry Limited, Pilot Quarry Limited and Executive Mining Quarry have been asked to stop working for non-payment of taxes and operating without permit.

Presiding Member at the Gomoa East District Assembly, Geoffrey Panin Nkom, in an interview on the Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said all efforts to get the companies to do the right thing has proved futile.

He revealed that, for the past 10 years, these three companies have failed to pay taxes to the assembly.

“These stone quarry companies who have operated in Ojobi for close to 10 years have refused to pay even a dime to us. We told them to pay just GH¢3 for 100 cubic meters but from January to June, they have refused to pay,” he bemoaned.

Hon. Nkom, who is also the Assemblymember for the Gomoa Ojobi and Akoti electoral area, said houses of residents in the area have all been destroyed due to the illegal operations of these Chinese companies.

“They don’t alert residents before blasting the stones so people are living in fear. Many have also lost their property and are seeking for compensation,” he noted.

The Assembly, he added, has now secured the injunction and will only allow the companies to start work if they fulfill all requirements.

Play attached audio above for more: