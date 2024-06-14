Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is calling for the immediate summoning of the board and management of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, along with the Ministry of Health to respond to reports alleging that a patient was abandoned in the bush leading to her death.

The woman is reported to have been abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the matter demonstrates “the height of inhumanity and parliament should take an interest.”

On Wednesday, June 12, a woman with P.O.P on both legs, wrapped in a cloth with a wheelchair by her side had been left in a bush.

Reports indicate that, the woman was abandoned by an ambulance from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba according to some eyewitnesses in the community.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 14, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, condemned the act and insisted that all stakeholders involved be urgently summoned to address the issue.

“It has been reported that doctors and nurses at the Winneba Government just threw out a patient who had an accident because they couldn’t locate her family.

“They just took her in an ambulance and went and dumped her in the bush and she died after three days.”

Specifically, the MP demanded that “we have to summon the Health Minister, the Ghana Health Service, and the board and management of the Winneba Government Hospital.

Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stated that he has already written to the hospital demanding a full report on the incident.

Earlier today, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said it has commenced investigations into the incident.

The Director-General of GHS, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said investigations have commenced to “establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story in line with the existing practices in the public service to enable it to take appropriate action(s).”

The Majority Leader believes that Parliament must allow the Ghana Health Service to conclude its investigation into the matter.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin expressed concern over the recurrence of such incidents in the country and urged the Ghana Health Service to expedite their investigation.

