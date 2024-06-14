The Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, has announced the establishment of an Inspectorate Unit to strengthen regulations and ensure compliance.

Dr Hamid who doubles as the Kwesimintsim Member of Parliament has said the unit will play a crucial role in monitoring construction activities, enforcing building standards, and ensuring that all projects meet the required safety regulations.

Dr Armah disclosed this at the 2nd annual meeting of the Local Government Service Engineers Association (LoGSEA) on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The event was held under the theme; Towards an Effective and Efficient Building Permitting System: The Role of Local Government Service Engineers.

“We believe this will significantly reduce the incidence of building collapses and enhance the overall quality of our built environment.

“Collaboration between Local Government Service Engineers and the Works Directorate of the Ministry of Works and Housing is essential for achieving these goals. By forming joint task forces, we can inspect construction sites and enforce building regulations together,” he said.

The Minister was optimistic the collaborative effort will ensure that projects meet the necessary standards and address any violations promptly.

“Regular training sessions and workshops will keep engineers updated on the latest building codes, regulations, and technological advancements, enhancing their skills and knowledge to handle their responsibilities effectively.

“Establishing a robust data-sharing system between the MMDAs and the Works Directorate will enable better monitoring and enforcement of regulations. Sharing information on building permits, inspection reports, and compliance statuses will be critical in this regard,” he added.

Furthermore, Dr Armah touched on public awareness campaigns through which developers and the general public will be educated about the importance of adhering to building regulations, fostering a culture of compliance and safety within the construction industry.

“Creating feedback mechanisms where engineers can report challenges and suggest improvements to the permitting process will help identify and address issues swiftly, leading to a more efficient system,” he noted.

