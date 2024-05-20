The Ministry of Works and Housing has stated that the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project has effectively managed the $200 million allocated for its operations.

This comes in response to accusations from the Minority caucus in Parliament suggesting mismanagement of the project’s funds.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 20, the Ministry disclosed that as of March 2024, $127.12 million had been utilized, with $65 million allocated to support COVID-19-related expenses under the Contingent Emergency Response Component (CERC).

This component was agreed upon with the World Bank and included in the Project Appraisal Document.

“$34.33 million of the amount drawn down was used for GARID activities and the remaining $27.79 million represents the bank balances as of the reporting period. The detailed expenditure breakdown was presented to the Parliament. Additionally, since its inception in 2019, the Project has been subjected to annual financial and procurement audits by the Ghana Audit Service, as agreed between the Government of Ghana and the World Bank and stipulated in the Financing Agreement,” it added.

The Ministry also dismissed claims of embezzlement of $65 million from the project fund used for COVID-19.

It stated, “The World Bank and the Government agreed to include a “Contingent

Emergency Response Component (CERC)” in the credit facility, a mechanism allowing beneficiary countries to reallocate project funds to address emergencies during the project’s lifespan.”

“The allegation that contractors working under the GARID Project have been paid

mobilization fees for no work done is inaccurate. Except for the contractor selected

for the reconstruction of the Nima-Paloma drains who is yet to begin civil works, all

other contractors are actively working at various project sites,” the statement added.

Notable among these works are the reconstruction of broken sections of the Odaw River channel at Achimota Abofu; infrastructure upgrades in Alogboshie, Akweteyman and Nima, and performance-based dredging of the Odaw River and Korle Lagoon.

However, the Resettlement Action Plan in Nima-Paloma is nearing completion, which will allow the site to be handed over for commencement of construction works.

Read the full statement below:

Rejoinder-Govt-could-not-account-for-Initial-200m-GARID-Fund-Minority-in-Parliament_20052024

