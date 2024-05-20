Security Analyst, Adib Saani has bemoaned the worrying trend of the abuse of sirens on Ghana’s roads.

Due to this, Mr Saani has said people no longer give way in traffic when they hear the sirens no matter the emergency.

“When there is a convoy coming, road users have to look for a safe space but people generally disregard sirens due to the abuse of sirens.

“Anyone with a big car will just go to Kokompe to install a siren and so 80% of these sirens are unnecessary so Ghanaians have made up their minds not to give way. So because of the recklessness of others, genuine people in emergency cases will not be given access in traffic,” he stated.

He made these comments on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday following the tragic crash involving President Akufo-Addo’s convoy at Bunso Junction on Sunday.

The accident claimed the life of a driver, Kwesi Arthur and left three others injured.

Reports say the vehicle was crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, resulting in the crash.

Reacting to this, Mr Saani said the crash involving convoys is becoming one too many in the country, noting that, the speed limit must be reduced.

“The speed of convoys is largely for security reasons such that in times of attack, the risk factor will be minimal.

“We must overhaul our standard operating procedures by reducing the number of cars in the convoy, periodic training helps a lot also, our road network must be checked,” he added.

