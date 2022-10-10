The police have been blamed for the conduct of fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’.

Security Analyst, Adib Sanni, said failure by the police to deal with Agradaa now Evangelist Mama Pat despite repeated reports against her has fueled her con activities.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday, he cited how Nana Agradaa was treated with kid gloves by police at Sowutuom to buttress his point.

“I dare anyone to go to the Sowutuom Police station and ask for Agradaa’s files, and you’ll be amazed by the number of complaints that have been levelled against her at the Police station. Almost like a weekly ritual,” he disclosed.

Adib Saani said he will not blame Nana Agradaa for the money-doubling scam because she took advantage of the loopholes in the criminal justice system.

“In fact, I don’t blame ‘Agradaa’ because she is only an opportunist who is exploiting loopholes in our norms, values and in our criminal justice system. If the law was enforced, I’m not sure Nana Agradaa would have had the audacity to tell Ghanaians she is now an evangelist,” he fumed.

This ‘Nana Agradaa’ case, Adib Saani said should not be a yardstick for the regulation of religious bodies in the country.

“There is a thick line between scam and religion. Anyone can use religion to do scam, terrorism and many others but it does not mean the church or mosque is responsible. We just need to rid the system off these criminals,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa has been arrested over money-doubling scam and is currently assisting police with investigations.