Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has also commented on the recent military brutality at Ashaiman after a soldier was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants.

He has condemned the actions by the military personnel, saying it was uncalled for.

Explaining from a security perspective, Adib Saani said someone has to pay for the logistics that were deployed to aid the actions of the military.

“Someone has to pay for the actions of the military because now it has emerged that they were officially sanctioned from the very top. So, who did the sanctioning? We need to know,” he requested.

He made these comments in an interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning on Thursday.

Additionally, the security analyst pointed out that there was an excess and wanton display of lawlessness in managing the situation.

As to why there is a need for someone to pay, he said, “We’re a country that is governed by the rule of law, and we cannot afford to continue letting this happen.”

Despite the fact that residents of the Ashaiman community are known to be notorious, he averred that punishing all members is wrong. He believes not everyone in the community is a criminal.

Mr Saani added that there is a higher possibility of the perpetrators escaping from the community after committing the act.