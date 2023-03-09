Afia Kyeraa, the mother of Imoro Sheriff, the soldier who was killed at Ashaiman, has said she has lost everything following the death of her son

Speaking to TV3 during the burial of Sherrif on Thursday, March 9, she said “it is not easy for me, I can’t help, he was all that I got, he was supposed to take care of his siblings but he is gone.

“I don’t do any work apart from selling tomatoes so he was my hope. He promised to take care of his siblings.”

Imoro Sherrif’s remains was transported from the 37 Military Hospital mortuary to the Burma Camp cemetery in Accra for the burial.

He was laid to rest on Thursday, March 9.

A number of soldiers were at the cemetery to witness the burial of their 21-year-old late colleague.

Imoro Sherrif was gruesomely murdered on Saturday, March 4.

He was found in a pool of blood near the Amania Hotel at Ashaiman and suspected to have been stabbed to death.

The Military High Command on Tuesday sanctioned an intelligence-led operation to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

In the course of the operation, several civilians reported of brutalities meted out to them.

But at the end, 184 persons were picked up and handed over to the Ghana Police Service through the Military Police.