A burial ceremony has been held for the 21-year-old soldier, Sheriff Imoro, who was gruesomely murdered at Ashaiman last Saturday.

It was a sorrowful moment for the family, friends and colleagues from the Ghana Armed Forces as they paid their last respects.

Sheriff was interred at the Military hospital following a burial service at a mosque close to 37 Military Hospital on Thursday.

The body was retrieved from the 37 Military Hospital by his colleagues.

Adom News’ Prince Owusu reports Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu joined the scores of mourners to offer prayers for the departed soul and the bereaved family.

The deceased, who is with the Ghana Armed Forces band in Sunyani in the Bono Region, was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

He was said to be heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka at Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone.

Following the incident, a group of soldiers besieged Ashaiman and brutalised residents in the area.

The heavily armed soldiers numbering about 20 stormed the area Tuesday dawn and started attacking residents, preventing them from even stepping out of their homes.

They further went on rampage on the streets and prevented everyone from stepping out including workers.

GAF has since justified the action, stating it was an operation sanctioned by the High Command though it was not in vengeance for the soldier’s death.