A sister of murdered soldier, Imoro Sherrif, who was stabbed to death at Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman, has denied reports that his brother was in a relationship.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty after the final funeral rites at the 37 Miltary Hospital Morgue, his sister said he was a very shy person and therefore wondered why people believe such reports.

“Sherrif is a very cool person and very shy to even talk to someone. Sometimes we have to be worrying him because he doesn’t like talking at all.

“Reports that he even had a girlfriend were shocking because we were surprised when we heard he went to visit his girlfriend and was murdered. Not even sure those reports are true,” she said.

His sister said the family is saddened by the development but as Muslims, they believe it is the will of Allah and can only console themselves with it and so leave everything to God.

Meanwhile, the MP for Ashaiman Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has disclosed that the Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspected girlfriend of the military person killed at Ashaiman.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, the lawmaker explained that the arrest forms part of the police investigations to find the perpetrators of the murdered military person.

“As I speak, I think one person has been arrested for questioning, a female who might have had a relationship with the victim, and so they’re doing very well (Police) they’re doing their best to come out with a verdict.”

But the family said they are not privy to such information and have no knowledge about such reports because the late Sherrif never had a girlfriend.