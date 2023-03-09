New Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has named a 25-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola later this month.

The former Tottenham Hotspur Manager, who took charge of the team on February 12, 2023, has also included Edmund Addo of Spartak Subotica and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer.

Also on the list are Majeed Ashimeru of Anderlecht and Joseph Painstil of Genk.

Ghana will play Angola in a doubleheader this month in search of a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cote D’Ivoire in January next year.

The Black Stars will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.

Ghana is joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Joseph Wollacott (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Patrick Kpozo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton FC), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Abdul Salis Samed (Lens), Edmund Addo (Spartak Subotica)

Wingers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Joseph Painstil (Genk), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Southampton FC), Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer (Hamburger SV)

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Andre Ayew (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth)