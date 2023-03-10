The matchday 21 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League get underway this weekend at the various stadia across the country.

The games kick off on Saturday with Bibiani Gold Stars hosting Hearts of Oak at DUN’s Park with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium will welcome FC Samartex.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa, league leaders, Aduana Stars will host Medeama SC.

Real Tamale United will host their city rivals, Tamale City in a Northern derby at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Bechem United will be hosted by bottom-placed Kotoku Royals.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will welcome struggling Legon Cities.

Kick-off for the Sunday games is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Accra Lions will host Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The Asante Kotoko v King Faisal clash has been postponed by the Ghana Football Association.

Full fixtures: