The Military High Command has rendered an unqualified apology to the Parliamentary Defence and Interior Committee over the injustice meted out to Ashaiman residents.

The Chairman of the committee, Kennedy Agyapong, who disclosed this said the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, rendered the apology on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Assin Central MP was addressing journalists in parliament following an emergency meeting over the brutalities which have been heavily condemned.

“We have to admit as human beings and accept there were excesses. We sympathise with the people of Ashaiman and also with the Ghana Armed Forces for the death of one of their own.

“Minister has apologised on behalf of the military that they admit there were excesses so we are here to ensure peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the committee together with the Military High Command will on Thursday, March 16 visit Ashaiman after investigations have been completed into the murder of a 21-year-old soldier, Imoro Sheriff and the invasion of soldiers.