The Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament will on Thursday, March 16 pay a visit to the Ashaiman community following military brutalities in the area.

The visit will be together with the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command.

The Chairman of the Committee who doubles as Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, disclosed this in a press briefing.

Mr Agyapong explained the visit will inform the next line of action on the incident.

Meanwhile, a pressure group, Ashaiman Lives Matter, has called on President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo to immediately set up a committee to probe brutalities meted out to residents of Ashaiman by some soldiers.

The soldiers numbering about 20 invaded Ashaiman and brutalised residents with about 184 arrested out of which 150 have so far been released.

The soldiers went on rampage on the streets and prevented everyone from stepping out including workers.

This comes after a 21-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

The soldier, Imoro Sheriff, was stabbed to death by some unknown assailants in the community.