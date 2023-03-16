The Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament will today, Thursday, March 16 pay a visit to the Ashaiman community following military brutalities in the area.

The visit will be together with the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command.

The visit will afford the delegation the opportunity to engage residents today to inform the committee of its next line of action on the matter.

Soldiers, numbering about 20, invaded Ashaiman and brutalised residents with about 184 arrested out of which 150 have so far been released.

The soldiers went on rampage on the streets and prevented everyone from stepping out including workers.

ALSO READ:

150 Ashaiman residents picked up by military released

This comes after a 21-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

The soldier, Imoro Sheriff, according to a Police report, was stabbed to death during a struggle over a phone with armed robbers.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder.