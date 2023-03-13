The Ashaiman Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody the six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old soldier, Imoro Sheriff.

This was when they appeared before the court presided over by Mr Simon Gaga on Monday.

Two of the suspects were charged with robbery, while the others were charged with dishonesty and stealing but they all pleaded not guilty.

Adom News‘ Isabela Gidiglo, who was in court, reported a lawyer for four of the accused, Abudu Fatawo Alhassan, pleaded with the court to grant his clients bail.

However, the prosecution, Supt Sylvester Asare, prayed the plea of the accused is not taken as investigations are ongoing and bail may make the process difficult.

Mr Alhassan revealed his clients were charged with dishonestly receiving because the prosecution said some of the phones believed to be for the late Sheriff Imoro were sold to them.

He, therefore, pleaded that nobody should take the accused as murderers as there had been no iota of evidence brought to the court.

On the issue of their bail application, the lawyer stated the initial denial will not stop them because they knew from the onset the first attempt will be difficult.

The suspects, according to the Police, were arrested at different dates and various locations within Ashaiman and its environs for their suspected involvement in the murder of Mr Sherrif after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to March 27, 2023.

The young soldier was murdered at Ashaiman Taifa on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

His death angered the military who embarked on a swoop in the area on Tuesday, March 7 and brutalised some residents in their search for the perpetrators of the crime.