Police has arrested the key suspect in the murder of a soldier, Sheriff Imoro at Ashaiman.

In a release, the Police said the suspect was arrested through a sustained intelligence-led operation.

“The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashiaman on 4th March, 2023,” the release stated.

The young soldier was murdered at Ashaiman Taifa on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

His death angered the military who embarked on a swoop in the area on Tuesday, March 7 and brutalised some residents in their search for the perpetrators of their colleague’s murder.

They rounded up some residents to help with investigations and were released on Friday.

The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey condemned the act by the military men and is seeking justice for them.

But, the Ghana Armed Forces say the operation was merely a swoop in a man-hunt for some criminals and not for vengeance.