Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Best picture

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Best actor

  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress

  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor in a supporting role

  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress in a supporting role

  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

  • Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field, Tar
  • Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

  • Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)
  • Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
  • Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best original score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Best makeup and hairstyling

  • The Whale (winner)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis

Best costume design

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Best original screenplay

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • The Fabelmans
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Tar

Best adapted screenplay

  • Women Talking (winner)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best sound

  • Top Gun: Maverick (winner)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of the Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis

Best film editing

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
  • Avatar: The Way of the Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Best visual effects

  • Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best international feature film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet Girl

Best animated feature

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
  • The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
  • Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best documentary feature

  • Navalny (winner)
  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters

Best live action short

  • An Irish Goodbye (winner)
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Best documentary short

  • The Elephant Whisperers (winner)
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Best animated short

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (winner)
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

