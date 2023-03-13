Hollywood royalty gathered to find out who had won a coveted Oscars statuette on Sunday.

Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best original song

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)

Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Whale (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Best costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

Triangle of Sadness

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tar

Best adapted screenplay

Women Talking (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best sound

Top Gun: Maverick (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Elvis

Best film editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best documentary feature

Navalny (winner)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Best live action short

An Irish Goodbye (winner)

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers (winner)

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (winner)

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

