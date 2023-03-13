Hollywood royalty gathered to find out who had won a coveted Oscars statuette on Sunday.
Here is the list of winners and all the nominees announced at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
Best picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best actor
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Austin Butler, Elvis
Best actress
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best actor in a supporting role
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best actress in a supporting role
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
- Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tar
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best original song
- Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)
- Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
- Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
- This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Best makeup and hairstyling
- The Whale (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
Best costume design
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Best cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best original screenplay
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Fabelmans
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tar
Best adapted screenplay
- Women Talking (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best sound
- Top Gun: Maverick (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
Best film editing
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Best visual effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best international feature film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Best animated feature
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes on – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best documentary feature
- Navalny (winner)
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Best live action short
- An Irish Goodbye (winner)
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best documentary short
- The Elephant Whisperers (winner)
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best animated short
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (winner)
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
