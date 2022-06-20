Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis has been arrested in southern Italy on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault, Italian news agencies have reported.

Brindisi prosecutors said he was also accused of “aggravated personal injury and crimes committed to the prejudice of a young foreign woman”.

The ANSA and AGI agencies also report Mr Haggis has denied the allegations via his lawyer, Michele Laforgia.

The BBC has contacted Mr Haggis’s representatives and the prosecutors.

“Make enquiries as soon as possible, I am totally innocent,” the Canadian filmmaker said, according to the agencies, who quoted Laforgia.

Another lawyer representing Mr Haggis, Priya Chaudhry, issued a statement to various outlets including Variety, saying the director was”totally innocent”.

“Under Italian Law, I cannot discuss the evidence,” she said.

“That said, I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr Haggis. He is totally innocent and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

Haggis, 69, who wrote and produced the Oscar-winning 2005 film Crash, was expected to headline the Allora Fest film festival, which kicks off on Tuesday in the city of Ostuni in the province of Brindisi.

Prosecutors said the alleged victim had been staying with Haggis ahead of the festival.

“The suspect allegedly forced the young woman, whom he met some time ago, to undergo sexual intercourse,” they wrote.

Following one encounter, the woman was “forced to seek medical care”, they added.

According to Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper, Mr Haggis is under house arrest at a hotel in Ostuni.

The BBC has contacted Allora Fest for comment but his name does not appear to be listed on their events calendar.