A driver’s mate has died in a fatal accident at Asankare in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Scores have also been injured and in critical conditions in the accident which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

It involved a grand bird bus with a registration number GT-5224-20 and a tipper truck.

Eyewitnesses say the bus was travelling from Aflao to Kumasi.

The Juaso MTTD Commander, Chief inspector Obimpe Mannase, who confirmed the incident to Adom News’ Isaac Amoako, said the bus driver had attempted to make way for a Sprinter bus from Kumasi which made wrong overtaking.

However, he lost control, veered off the road and hit the rear of the tipper truck parked on the road. The victims have been admitted at the Juaso Government Hospital for medical attention.



The body of the decease, who is yet to be identified, has also been deposited at the Yawkwei Steward mortuary.